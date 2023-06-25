An employee at the San Antonio International Airport was killed Friday night after being sucked into a plane engine.

The National Transportation and Safety Board said the unidentified ramp worker was “ingested” into the engine of a Delta Air Lines flight that had arrived from Los Angeles shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The plane was taxiing to its arrival gate when the incident took place.

NTSB didn’t say what led up to the worker’s death, but a source told The Guardian that it appeared the worker “intentionally stepped in front of the live engine.”

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time,” Unifi Aviation, who employed the worker that was killed Friday, said in a statement. “Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information.”

Delta also released a statement where the company said it was “heartbroken” over the death of the employee.

Police and federal authorities are still investigating the worker’s death.

