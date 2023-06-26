NEWS AND OPINION:

Fox News Books will release its seventh title of note on Tuesday — and it indeed has a telling title: “Unbroken Bonds of Battle: A Modern Warriors Book of Heroism, Patriotism and Friendship.”

The author is Marine Corps combat veteran Johnny Joey Jones, a former explosive ordnance disposal technician who lost both legs above the knee in Afghanistan in 2010.

He has been a Fox News contributor since 2019, primarily offering military analysis.

“For years people have asked me to write a book about my story. However, I’ve always known all along that the most important part of my story is the amazing collection of people and warriors who have become a part of my life — each of them with inspiring and heroic stories of their own,” Mr. Jones said in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“It’s fitting that my first book is a telling of their stories, how they’ve affected my life and how their experience in serving this country shows the need for bonds on and beyond the battlefield. Unbroken Bonds is a book for, by and of patriotic Americans and what it truly means to be your brothers’ keeper,” he said.

The book — deemed a “gorgeous patriotic keepsake” by the publisher — was ranked No. 1 on Amazon’s “Military Veterans History” category before it was even released.

Since its debut in 2020, Fox News Books has published works from some of the network’s most familiar hosts and anchors, including Shannon Bream, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy.

“Unbroken Bonds of Battle” is the publisher’s second book centered around an emerging central theme — “Modern Warriors” — which spotlights “those who have dedicated their lives to “protecting the freedoms and the people of the United States of America,” according to a mission statement from the network.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Biden’s Bankrupting America Tour.”

This descriptive little term comes from Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who is reacting to President Biden’s announcement on Monday that he — along with Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and other high-profile Democrats — will “barnstorm across the country” until July 15 to draw attention to Mr. Biden’s newly revealed “Investing in America” agenda.

That agenda involves creating a “boom” in manufacturing and clean energy and creating jobs, among other things.

“Joe Biden has created crisis after crisis, and every stop on this tour will remind voters of the suffering his failed agenda has caused,” Mrs. McDaniel said in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“With sky-high inflation, soaring violent crime, a humanitarian and drug crisis at the border, and weakness on the world stage, Americans do not want another four years under Biden. Republicans are united to beat Biden and Americans are counting down the days until they can send him packing,” she advised.

WHAT’S REALLY HAPPENING

All this aforementioned fuss about barnstorming and positivity from the White House is centered on a final goal in mind, of course. That goal has to do with President Biden’s reelection, some say.

“It’s Bidenomics week: The White House and its allies are launching a full-court press to celebrate economic gains and set up core themes for his re-election campaign next year,” advises an analysis from Axios released Monday.

“Beneath the rhetoric, there is a basic observation on which the Democratic pitch rests: The current mix of U.S. unemployment and inflation is entirely consistent with rates that have historically tended to get presidents re-elected,” the analysis said.

It also offered a reality check.

“There are 16 months between now and Election Day, and much could change,” the analysis noted.

WHAT EMERGENCY?

The idea that Earth is undergoing a “climate emergency” was particularly important to former Vice President Al Gore, who received a Nobel Prize in 2007 for his efforts to warn the world of this particular hazard.

“We face a true planetary emergency. The climate crisis is not a political issue, it is a moral and spiritual challenge to all of humanity,” he said, upon receiving the award.

Things change, perhaps.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, North Dakota Republican, has joined with nine of his Senate colleagues to reintroduce the “Real Emergencies Act.”

This legislation — first introduced in 2021 — essentially clarifies that the president does not have the authority to declare a national emergency on the premise of climate change.

“The Biden administration has frequently used executive overreach to bypass congressional authority and advance their agenda of climate hysteria,” Mr. Cramer said in a written statement.

“Progressives continue to call for a national emergency on the basis of climate change. This is a not-so-veiled power grab, and it is essential we double down to make clear the president does not have the authority to declare a National Emergency because of climate change,” he said.

Joining Mr. Cramer are fellow Republican Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, John Boozman of Arkansas, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

Rep. August Pfluger, Texas Republican, has introduced the companion bill in the House of Representatives.

POLL DU JOUR

• 2% of U.S. adults say they have completed some high school.

• 26% say they have a high school degree.

• 2% say they have completed training at a vocational school.

• 18% say they attended some college but have no degree.

• 14% say they have a two-year college degree.

• 21% say they have a bachelor’s degree from a four-year college.

• 2% have completed some graduate work with no advanced degree.

• 12% have completed 2 to 3 years of postgraduate work and have a master’s degree.

• 3% have a doctorate or other advanced degree.

SOURCE: An NBC News/Hart Research poll of 1,000 registered U.S. voters conducted June 16-20.

