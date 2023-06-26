Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Rep. Lauren Boebert “leaked” details of their heated exchange on the House floor last week to the press.

The sharp words in the austere chamber — Ms. Greene called Mr. Boebert “a little b——” — is the latest dust-up between the two conservative Republicans.

“I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press, but once she leaked it out, I had to confirm that that’s in fact what I said,” Ms. Greene, Georgia Republican, said on Fox News.

The Daily Beast first reported the angry back and forth between Ms. Greene and Ms. Boebert, Colorado Republican, over their separate resolutions to impeach President Biden.

Ms. Greene hurled the insult because she thought Mrs. Boebert had copied her impeachment articles.

Ms. Greene said that she asked Mrs. Boebert to cosponsor her latest set of impeachment articles but her colleague “never responded and apparently refused to do so.”

Ms. Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Washington Times.

Ms. Greene introduced two sets of articles of impeachment since President Biden took office.

One was introduced on Mr. Biden’s first day in office. It pertains to allegations of corruption involving Ukraine.

The other was introduced in May. It charged the president with high crimes and misdemeanors for the Biden administration’s border policies.

Ms. Boebert’s articles of impeachment, which she introduced earlier this month, charged Mr. Biden with abuse of power and dereliction of duty over his administration’s “open border” agenda.

The House voted last week to send Ms. Boebert’s impeachment articles to the House Homeland Security and Judiciary committees, avoiding an immediate floor vote on the bill.

Ms. Greene said that Ms. Boebert did not have “the courage” to speak with any other GOP lawmakers, other than House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, before her privileged motion pushing for an impeachment vote.

Ms. Greene said the real issue was that she always communicates with GOP lawmakers for support on her bills, and cosponsors their bills in return.

“In order to pass things on the House floor we have to get 218 votes, and that means we have to work together,” Ms. Greene said.

• Alex Miller can be reached at amiller@washigtontimes.com.