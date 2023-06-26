Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pledging to “build the wall” and stop the steady flow of migrants across the southern border in a twin swipe at President Biden and his chief GOP rival, former President Donald Trump.

Mr. DeSantis, a 2024 presidential candidate who will outline an immigration plan Monday, released a dramatic Twitter video saying Mr. Biden is responsible for the border crisis.

The video shows the massive influx of migrants and talks about the horrors of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that is pouring in from Mexico.

“We will secure the border. We will stop the cartels. We will build the wall. We will stop the invasion. NO EXCUSES. @RonDeSantis will get it done,” the DeSantis War Room tweeted.

Mr. DeSantis plans to meet with voters and residents in border communities around Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday.

The visit is part of a broader pivot for Mr. DeSantis, who is trying to catch Mr. Trump in early primary polls.

“During the first month of his campaign, Ron DeSantis has focused on highlighting how his success in Florida proves that the nation’s current state of decline is a choice and that America can do better,” DeSantis campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo said in an email to reporters. Mr. DeSantis “will begin to take more direct aim at Joe Biden’s failures and will start laying out a forward-looking vision full of solutions.”

The governor is also taking sharper aim at Mr. Trump. The DeSantis team panned Mr. Trump for pledging last week to issue an executive order that would end birthright citizenship.

“Trump made this same promise in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. He had 4 years as president. But he didn’t actually do it,” the DeSantis team tweeted.

Mr. DeSantis will head to New Hampshire on Tuesday following his Monday tour in Texas.

