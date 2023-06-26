A teen died from extreme heat and his stepfather died in a car crash while trying to get help for the boy at Big Bend National Park in Texas over the weekend, park officials said.

The National Park Service said the stepfather and his two stepsons, all from Florida, were hiking the Marufo Vega Trail around 6 p.m. Saturday when temperatures reached 119 degrees.

The 14-year-old boy fell ill from the heat and lost consciousness, officials said. The 31-year-old stepfather hiked back to the family’s car to drive for help, while the 21-year-old stepson tried to carry his brother back to the trailhead.

Park rangers and Border Patrol agents arrived at the trail around 7:30 p.m. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, authorities found the stepfather behind the wheel of a car that crashed over the embankment at Boquillas Overlook. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Marufo Vega Trail winds through extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs within the hottest part of Big Bend National Park,” authorities said. “No shade or water makes this strenuous trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of summer.”

The park service didn’t provide additional details about the 21-year-old’s condition. The incident remains under investigation.

