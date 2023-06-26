Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Monday that HHS needs to go “on the offensive” when it comes to gay and transgender issues.

Mr. Becerra shared his opinion during the opening address of the department’s first-ever Pride Summit, according to the Washington Examiner.

“This game of defense can get tiring. We want offense,” Mr. Becerra said. “Let’s play on the offensive and let’s grow.”

He also told attendees that people were “expecting much more” from the HHS on LGBTQ issues, and that there’s a sense that the department needs to “move faster.”

Mr. Becerra further stated that most of the public supports advancing gay and transgender rights, they just “don’t realize it.”

The Examiner reported that much of the four-hour summit featured speakers that discussed the hundreds of “anti-LGBTQ bills” that have been introduced in state legislatures. Those bills have largely focused on gender transitions for minors and the role of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

The gathering Monday comes as HHS is declaring this summer a “Summer of Pride.”

The department kicked off a new interview series under that same moniker last week with its first guest, Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a transgender woman who was named a “Woman of the Year” by USA Today.

Pride events nationwide have been catching flak for the suggestive messages and behaviors that they’ve put on display.

Naked men were seen playing in a fountain with children nearby during the “all ages” Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday.

On Friday, a group of activists chanted that they were “coming for your children” during a drag march through New York City.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.