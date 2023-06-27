House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday said he doesn’t know if former President Donald Trump has the best shot among Republicans to beat President Biden in 2024.

Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that Mr. Trump can beat Mr. Biden in a matchup.

“The question is, is he the strongest to win the election?” Mr. McCarthy said. “I don’t know that answer.”

Mr. McCarthy criticized Mr. Trump for his role in the events leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the Capitol, but he’s made up with him and is considered reliably loyal to the ex-president, the front runner in the 2024 GOP primary.

Mr. Trump backed Mr. McCarthy for the speakership at a critical moment, boosting the congressman to the top House job.

Mr. McCarthy, who presides over a politically diverse House GOP caucus, hasn’t endorsed anyone in the presidential primary while dozens of members of Congress line up behind Mr. Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or another candidate.

Mr. McCarthy characterized the upcoming election as a bit of a jump ball.

“Yeah, anybody can beat Biden. Can Biden beat other people? Yes, Biden can beat them. It’s on any given day,” he said.

Mr. McCarthy said Mr. Trump’s legal troubles, including two indictments, make things “complicated” but said Mr. Trump’s agenda would win out over Mr. Biden’s.

“Trump’s policies are better — straightforward — than Biden’s policies,” the speaker said.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.