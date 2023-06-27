Parents and Muslim advocacy groups have gathered Tuesday at Montgomery County Public Schools headquarters in Rockville to rally for an opt-out option for classes and materials that address LGBTQ topics.

The demonstration precedes an afternoon school board meeting in which the public comment section will include people criticizing MCPS’ decision to remove an opt-out option for classes that feature six picture books addressing gay or transgender issues. It’s the second rally on the opt-out issue this month.

Supporters of MCPS’ decision say it allows all children to learn about inclusion and diversity.

The parents and Muslim groups argue that removing the opt-out option tramples their parental and religious rights.

“Parents need to be able to make decisions about the values and lifestyles they want to teach their children,” Salem Peter, a MCPS parent, whose public testimony was made available before the board meeting. “While promoting inclusivity is essential, respecting and accommodating the cultural and religious values of different families is equally important.”

MCPS approved six LGBTQ books in December, with one designated for each grade level from pre-K through fifth grade.

They include “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding” by Sarah S. Brannen, “Pride Puppy” by Robin Stevenson, “My Rainbow” by DeShanna and Trinity Neal, “Love, Violet” by Charlotte Sullivan Wild and “Born Ready: The True Story of a Boy Named Penelope” by Jodie Patterson.

MCPS spokesperson Jessica Baxter told MoCo360 at the time that the new books represent “joyful stories of folks who happen to be part of the LGBTQ+ community,” and “celebrate and positively portray LGBTQ+ identities through an asset-based lens.”

By March, the school system removed an opt-out option for its literacy classes. The policy change takes effect next academic year.

Associate Superintendent Niki Hazel said previously that families can only opt out of classes on human growth and sexuality. The LGBTQ storybooks fall under the schools’ English Language Arts curriculum. Teachers have the option not to use the books as part of their lesson plans.

The school system is being sued by Muslim and Christian parents who oppose removing the opt-out policy. They argue that the LGBTQ books do address human growth and sexuality and families are allowed to withhold such instruction from their children under Maryland law.

The lawsuit says that MCPS is introducing children to books that “promote one-sided transgender ideology, encourage gender transitioning, and focus excessively on romantic infatuation — with no parental notification or opportunity to opt out.”

