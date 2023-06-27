Starbucks workers are calling on Philadelphia to shutter a store on government land over what they call union-busting tactics.

Philadelphia-based workers published an online petition last week that called for the location’s closing.

“Philadelphians have been vocal in their displeasure with Starbucks being served at Dilworth Park. City Council has additionally pledged support for Starbucks workers fighting for a union,” the petition reads. “Additionally, Starbucks has been cited as a repeat offender of Philadelphia’s own fair workweek ordinances. Yet the city continues to give Starbucks business.”

Starbucks Workers United shared the petition on Twitter Monday.

The union accuses Starbucks of being out of step with the city’s attitude toward organized labor. It’s calling on Philadelphia to use its powers to limit any profit the company could gather from the Dilworth Park location and to feature local union-made coffee instead.

Specifically, Philadelphia workers say Starbucks frequently violates the city’s Fair Workweek Law that requires employers to provide accurate and predictable work schedules.

The call to shut down a location is a shift in the labor war at Starbucks. Previously, Starbucks Workers United urged the company to cede to its demands and asked labor regulators to intervene on its behalf. The new tactic is more aggressive.

The National Labor Relations Board has mostly been on the side of Starbucks workers. Since the organizing efforts began in earnest two years ago, Starbucks has been accused of using retaliatory firings and worker surveillance to snuff out employee organization.

Starbucks has insisted that every unionized Starbucks location must iron out an individual contract for each store, and not a single store has been able to negotiate a contract. Starbucks Workers United says the company has been intentionally slowing the process.

Starbucks could not be reached for comment.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.