A judge rescheduled the arraignment of Walt Nauta, the aide indicted alongside former President Donald Trump, for July 6 after he failed to appear at a Miami courthouse.

Mr. Nauta missed the court date due to flight delays. He also continues to hit hurdles in securing a local attorney to represent him in the federal trial.

Mr. Nauta is Mr. Trump’s “body man” and faces six counts in the federal indictment from special counsel Jack Smith, including conspiracy to obstruct, withholding a document or record, and scheme to conceal.

Court watchers were stunned to see his out-of-town counsel, Stanley Woodward, show up at the Miami courthouse but not Mr. Nauta.

Mr. Nauta, who is still seeking Florida counsel to comport with local court rules, had been spending time at Mr. Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On top of counsel issues, Mr. Woodward told a magistrate judge that Mr. Nauta was stuck at the airport in Newark, New Jersey, after inclement weather delayed many flights.

