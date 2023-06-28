A Seattle homeowner stabbed a burglar with a samurai sword Sunday after he walked in on his home being broken into, according to authorities.

Seattle police officers arrested the suspected burglar — whom they only identified as a 61-year-old man — near the scene in the North Beacon Hill neighborhood. The suspect was suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to his torso when he was taken into custody.

Authorities said the 71-year-old homeowner returned to his home around 1:30 p.m. to find a broken window and misplaced items in his kitchen. The homeowner saw a man standing in his living room and a struggle ensued.

The suspect had the homeowner pinned to the floor and tried to stab him with a pitchfork, but the homeowner was able to wriggle free and went for his gun in his bedroom.

Police said the two wrestled over the gun until the homeowner took control of the firearm, but the weapon jammed on him. The homeowner then grabbed his samurai sword and stabbed the suspect.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries to his face and torso.

The suspect was charged with burglary and will be booked in the King County Jail once he’s medically cleared.

