D.C. and federal law enforcement have arrested 12 alleged gang members of the Kennedy Street Crew in a drug trafficking crackdown.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said Tuesday the gang members were charged with distributing fentanyl, marijuana and a cocaine-like substance. Some of the defendants also were charged with money laundering, gun violations and assault with a dangerous weapon.

“The Kennedy Street Crew operated over an 11-block stretch, trafficking in large amounts of drugs and firearms and possessing numerous firearms in furtherance of its operations,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said in a press release. “Criminal organizations like this are a magnet for violence.”

Federal prosecutors said the Kennedy Street Crew, or KDY, ran open-air drug markets in and around the 100-1200 blocks of Kennedy Street NW.

The gang is accused of distributing the drugs along that strip and using illegal firearms to defend its turf through violence and intimidation. The gang members are also accused of conspiring to set up shell corporations to launder their drug money.

Authorities said they seized 400 grams of fentanyl, 100 kilograms of marijuana and 40 illegal guns, including eight suspected machine guns.

The 11 defendants from the District are: Kenneth Ademola Olugbenga, 27; Khali Ahmed Brown, 22; Miasiah Jamal Brown, 21; Tristan Miles Ware, 23; Herman Eric-Bibmin Signou, 23; Aaron Deandre Mercer, 27; David Penn, 30; Ronald Lynn Dorsey, 29; Antonio Reginald Bailey, 22; Anthony Trayon Bailey, 27; Angel Enrique Suncar, 29.

The 12th defendant, Cameron Xavier Reid, 26, is from Falmouth, Virginia.

D.C. authorities made the arrests with the help of the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the FBI; and the IRS Criminal Investigation team.

