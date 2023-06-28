Two Florida infants were taken by their babysitter and driven to Milwaukee, where the tots were found abandoned in a park, according to authorities.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Adalyn Jean Burkett, 18, of Callaway, Florida, and Marquan L. Edwards, 22, of Milwaukee, have been arrested for running off with the children and for stealing a car from the children’s mother, as well as for leaving the infants alone in the park.

Both are facing charges of interference with child custody and grand theft for stealing the mother’s car. They are also facing charges for leaving the children in the Wisconsin park.

The incident began Friday when Ms. Burkett agreed to watch after the 1- and 2-year-old children, said authorities.

The children’s mother, who told police she considered Ms. Burkett a friend, also let the suspect use her car while she babysat overnight.

The sheriff’s office said Ms. Burkett and her boyfriend, Mr. Edwards, absconded with the infants and drove overnight from Panama City to Milwaukee. Police obtained an arrest warrant for the duo Saturday night and had a missing child alert distributed shortly after.

The suspects caught wind of the missing child alert and decided Sunday to drop them off in a Milwaukee park in an effort to “distance themselves from the investigation and possible arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

The two infants were found unharmed that evening. Ms. Burkett and Mr. Edwards were arrested at a Milwaukee home the next day.

