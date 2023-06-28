Seattle coffee giant Starbucks has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against Starbucks Workers United over comments the union made in response to alleged restrictions on Pride Month decorations.

The company is accusing the union of orchestrating an unlawful “smear campaign” that “maliciously and recklessly” seeks to spread false statements about company policy.

“We cannot and will not tolerate these deliberate misrepresentations being broadcast to our partners,” Starbucks said in a statement. “This is not what our partners expect or deserve.”

The complaint comes after dozens of Starbucks workers accused local managers of ordering Pride Month decorations taken down. Starbucks Workers United filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on June 7 in response to the allegations.

The company has denied that the takedown of Pride decorations was company policy and has defended its track record of supporting LGBTQ causes. Starbucks said it would release more guidelines for Pride decorations that would ease tensions.

