With LGBTQ Pride Month 2023 coming to an end, Rep. Wesley Hunt wants to dedicate July to recognizing a different kind of pride – U.S. pride.

The Texas Republican plans to introduce Friday a House resolution designating July as “American Pride Month.”

“I am proud to announce my Resolution declaring July, American Pride Month,” tweeted Mr. Hunt. “I urge ALL my colleagues to join in this effort to celebrate and memorialize our history.”

He accompanied the announcement with a patriotic video and voiceover of former President Reagan giving his 1989 Farewell Address, in which he said, “If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are.”

“In recent years, we have witnessed Reagan’s warning become a premonition,” Mr. Hunt said. “Our country is terribly divided, and woke ideology has replaced American pride with cultural tribalism.”

The first-term congressman contrasted his proposal with Pride Month, the annual monthlong LGBTQ celebration in June.

“If the Biden White House, woke corporations, and the media can spend an entire month celebrating ‘Pride,’ then they can also spend the entire month of our nation’s birth celebrating American Pride,” he said.

The four-page resolution said that the purpose of American Pride Month is to “celebrate, memorialize, and increase awareness of the monumental achievements of the United States of America and the countless number of patriots throughout her history which have made this Nation the last best hope of earth.”

A West Point graduate, the 41-year-old Mr. Hunt served for eight years as an Aviation Branch Officer and Apache helicopter pilot. He did a combat deployment in Iraq and two diplomatic deployments to Saudi Arabia.

“My family and I served this nation in combat,” Mr. Hunt said. “American exceptionalism means something to me, and I want it to mean something again to future generations. Our progress is worth celebrating.”

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.