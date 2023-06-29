House Republican chairmen said Thursday that they want to interview the high-ranking Justice Department, FBI and IRS officials who have been accused of derailing a proper probe into Hunter Biden’s illegal activities.

On their list of interviews are Lesley Wolf, a federal prosecutor in Delaware named in whistleblower testimony as having erected roadblocks, and Mark Daley, a senior lawyer in the Justice Department’s tax division, who also appears frequently in the whistleblower testimony.

The chairmen of the House Judiciary, Ways and Means and Oversight and Accountability committees also asked to talk to David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who was supposed to be leading the probe into Hunter Biden but who, according to the testimony, was blocked from being able to bring cases he wanted against the president’s son.

All told, there are nine Justice Department employees, two FBI employees and two IRS employees. The chairmen also said they want to speak to Secret Service employees who were tipped off to parts of the investigation.

“We expect your full cooperation as we arrange these transcribed interviews,” the chairmen wrote in letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel and Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

The demands come a week after the Ways and Means Committee released testimony from two IRS criminal investigators describing a five-year probe into Mr. Biden’s tax problems, which included writing off payments to prostitutes, failing to file taxes and other malfeasance.

Along the way, they also uncovered tantalizing tidbits that could suggest the involvement of President Biden in the son’s massively profitable business dealings in foreign countries.

The IRS agents said they had built a strong case for bringing felony charges against Hunter Biden, and said other investigative steps would have been taken in another probe but were blocked by supervisors in this case.

They said at one point Justice Department lawyers tipped off Mr. Biden’s attorneys ahead of an investigative step, ruining that avenue of inquiry.

And they said they were blocked from conducting witness interviews with members of the Biden family and were even denied a basic step of sending an agent to do a “walk-by” of Hunter Biden’s residence.

