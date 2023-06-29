Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a joint session of Congress on July 19, congressional leaders said Thursday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the purpose of the visit is to recognize the 75th anniversary of Israel’s statehood.

“In May, I became the second speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in history to address the Israeli Knesset, and now, it is my privilege to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a similar honor,” Mr. McCarthy said.

He said the only other president of Israel “to share this distinction is his father — President Chaim Herzog — more than 35 years ago.”

“The world is better off when America and Israel work together,” Mr. McCarthy said. “Eleven minutes after declaring independence in 1948, the United States was the first to recognize the state of Israel, and today, we continue to strengthen the unbreakable bond between our two democracies.”

Leaders in both parties say they support Israel as a key ally and historic partner.

However, Democrats and the Biden administration have pushed back on Israeli leaders at times over Palestinian relations and controversial judicial reforms that were floated in Israel earlier this year.

