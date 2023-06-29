NEWS AND OPINION:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is clearly spelling out his policy intentions should he succeed in his quest to become president. He is particularly clear when it comes to the threat of fentanyl, which is arriving in the U.S. through the southern border with Mexico.

Mr. DeSantis is very protective of his fellow citizens.

“All options are on the table to defend the American people. People are dying by the tens of thousands because of the fentanyl that’s trafficked into the country. And we talk a lot about the porous border — it is very porous, which is sad. And there’s vast expanses where there’s no wall, no barrier,” the governor told Fox News on Thursday,

He added that his plans as president would include building an extensive border wall — and much more.

“What I have seen in my trips down there — and I have taken a number of them — the cartels will actually cut through the good part of the border wall, like with a blowtorch or a saw. They have backpacks on. They run in the drugs,” Mr. DeSantis said.

His most recent visit was to Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday.

“My view as commander in chief would be this: We have to have appropriate rules of engagement to say, if you’re cutting through a border wall on sovereign U.S. territory and you’re trying to poison Americans, you’re going to end up stone-cold dead. We are not going to put up with this,” the governor declared.

“Right now, the drug cartels control our border. It’s open season. Texas is doing a lot to stand up. We appreciate that,” Mr. DeSantis continued.

DESANTIS, PART 2

On May 25, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed that his state’s law enforcement officers and emergency planning personnel were “on-scene to assist the state of Texas with the influx of migrants illegally crossing the southern border.”

That response included members of the Florida National Guard, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the state’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The current push is titled “Operation Vigilant Sentry” — and it is similar to assistance that the state offered Texas in 2021.

“We have sent people from Florida. President Joe Biden and the federal government are missing in action. That all changes on January 20, 2025 — when I become president,” Mr. DeSantis also told Fox News.

A WARM GREETING

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is tapping into a noteworthy resource to advance the GOP buzz in a competitive political marketplace.

The organization has just released the first in a series of “Majority Makers” videos that highlight the unique stories and backgrounds of House Republican candidates.

“House Republicans aren’t just politicians in fancy clothes – we have an incredible roster of authentic candidates with compelling life stories allowing us to win anywhere,” Jack Pandol, NRCC communications director, said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

The operative term here is “authentic” — a quality which can withstand both public scrutiny and partisan criticism when election season gets rolling.

The first video portrait features Rep. Zach Nunn, an Air Force combat veteran and former intelligence officer — and father of six children, two of whom are adopted. He represents Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

“It’s going to be a competition every single election cycle. Know this. I am honored to fight with you,” Mr. Nunn tells viewers in the straightforward message.

A HEATED DISCUSSION

The ongoing heat wave in Texas has set off the weather alarm among those who caution that global warming is under way and the Earth could be doomed — or words to that effect.

Some disagree.

“These types of extreme heat waves have become rare events compared to prior years and decades. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) compiles extreme high-temperature data for Texas going back to the year 1900 and presents the data in five-year blocks. According to NOAA, 11 of the 12 five-year time blocks with the most number of extremely hot Texas days occurred before 1965. Only one of the 12 five-year blocks with the most number of extremely hot Texas days has occurred since 1965,” said James Taylor, president of the Heartland Institute, a Chicago-based think tank.

“It is difficult to credibly say global warming or climate change caused the current Texas heat wave or is making the current Texas heat wave worse when Texas heat waves are becoming much less frequent and much less severe in recent years and decades,” Mr. Taylor said in a written statement to Inside the Beltway.

Curious about this?

Find current weather summaries for all 50 states produced by the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies at Statesummaries.ncics.org

NIGHTSTAND READING

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 39% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely proud” to be an American; 60% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 28% say they are “very proud” to be an American; 25% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

• 22% say they are “moderately proud”; 11% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 32% of Democrats agree.

• 7% say they are “only a little proud”; 3% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

• 4% say they are “not at all proud’; 2% of Republicans, 4% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Gallup poll of 1,013 U.S. adults conducted June 1-23

• Contact Jennifer Harper at jharper@washingtontimes.com.

