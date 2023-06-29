President Biden on Thursday urged colleges not to abandon their commitment to diversity in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down affirmative action programs, ending the systemic consideration of race in the admissions process.

In remarks from the White House’s Roosevelt Room, Mr. Biden pitched an end-around to the Supreme Court’s decision.

He suggested schools adopt a new standard that measures the adversity a student has had to overcome, including lack of financial means and whether they faced racial discrimination growing up.

Using such a standard, he said, would be consistent with the nation’s values and the court ruling.

“Discrimination still exists in America. Today’s opinion does not change that,” Mr. Biden said as he banged on his lectern.

“I believe our colleges are stronger when they’re racially diverse. Our nation is stronger because we are tapping into the full range of talent in this nation,” he said.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that affirmative action programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution and, therefore, are unlawful. It was a 6-2 decision in which Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson recused herself.

Mr. Biden said the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

“I strongly, strongly disagree with the court’s decision,” he said.

The president quickly turned his focus to colleges saying the U.S. cannot forgo its pursuit of more diversity in higher education.

He said he would direct the Department of Education to analyze what colleges can do going forward to build more diverse student bodies.

While Mr. Biden vowed that today’s ruling is not “the last word” on affirmative action, there is little he can do beyond asking his Education Department to issue new guidelines.

Nearly any other action will be met with legal challenges.

Mr. Biden has long opposed expanding the Supreme Court, but Thursday’s decision coupled with last year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade will likely increase calls from Democrats to do so.

As he walked out of the Roosevelt Room, a reporter asked Mr. Biden if the Supreme Court was “broken.”

“This is not a normal court,” Mr. Biden responded.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.