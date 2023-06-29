President Joe Biden is now using a machine to help him with sleep apnea, a development the White House confirmed after reporters noted strap marks on his face during a White House question-and-answer session.

The public has known about Mr. Biden’s sleep apnea since at least 2008, but his use of a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP machine, is new.

Reporters were curious about the strap indentations on Mr. Biden’s face as he departed for a trip to Chicago on Wednesday, leading to official confirmation to Bloomberg News, which first reported the development.

Millions of Americans suffer from sleep apnea, in which throat and tongue muscles can relax and block airways. It is a common yet potentially serious condition that can disrupt breathing during sleep and usually is accompanied by snoring. The situation can lead to gasps for air or more serious problems, such as an increased risk of heart attack.

The CPAP machine helps to pump air into a sleeping person through a mask.

The condition, and use of CPAP machines, are relatively common but it is a notable development for Mr. Biden, given he is the oldest living president at 80.

Polls show Mr. Biden’s advanced age is a crucial concern as he wages a reelection campaign. Pundits and Mr. Biden’s GOP rivals will intensely scrutinize every stumble or potential medical condition.

One 2024 Republican candidate, Nikki Haley, has suggested Mr. Biden is unlikely to survive a second term, so a vote for Mr. Biden would be a vote to make Vice President Kamala Harris the president.

Sleep apnea wasn’t in Mr. Biden’s physical report in February but, during his time as vice president, doctors said Mr. Biden had an irregular heartbeat that might be causing the condition, according to the Associated Press.

