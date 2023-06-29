New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino told employees to use “hand-to-hand” combat to bring advertisers back to the platform.

Ms. Yaccarino used the phrase this month in a global sales meeting, meaning she wants her staff to convince advertisers in person as opposed to online.

The Financial Times report suggests that Twitter is getting more serious about bringing ad revenue back to the site.

The site’s owner, Elon Musk, originally wanted to make the platform less reliant on advertisers, but the new strategy suggests the plan may have changed.

Nearly half of Twitter’s advertising revenue dried up after Mr. Musk bought the company in October. Many ad companies that spent millions on the platform were concerned over his erratic posts, although conservatives cheered his content and unbanning of right-leaning users.

There are indications the company’s reputation among advertisers is improving. The Verge reported that after Ms. Yaccarino took over as CEO this month, Twitter is no longer considered a “high-risk” company.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.