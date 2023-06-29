Rep. Matt Gaetz is calling on FBI Director Christopher A. Wray to provide information about an agent believed to have been promoted after she took a knee in solidarity while in uniform and on duty at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest.

The Florida Republican sent a letter to Mr. Wray reminding him of the nationwide violent riots in 2020.

Mr. Gaetz described a particular BLM protest staged in Washington on June 4, 2020, when six female FBI agents in full gear, identifying them as bureau employees, took a knee as BLM demonstrators walked past them.

The congressman said one of the agents who took a knee appears to be Washington field office’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sarah Linden.

“This shameful and unprecedented violence took place over several days, and included the arson attack on St. John’s Episcopal Church adjacent to the White House. During these events, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) personnel were quite literally ‘on the line’ defending our nation’s Capitol in an attack that has not been surpassed since in either its scope or violence,” he wrote in the letter on Tuesday.

“Perhaps in an effort to placate the mob, on June 4, 2020, at least six alleged FBI agents were filmed kneeling in supplication. Attached is a photograph believed to be Sarah Linden, expressing her support for these seditious riots that caused so much destruction.”

In response to The Washington Times’ request for comment, the FBI said: “The FBI received the letter. While we cannot comment on specific personnel matters, promotions in the FBI are competitive and based on merit.”

The kneeling incident, first reported by The Times, was also lauded by Larissa Knapp, the counterterrorism special agent in charge at the Washington field office, who said the kneeling agents de-escalated a confrontation that could have turned violent.

The BLM march in Washington in 2020 was part of protests and riots that swept the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin said he witnessed Ms. Knapp shower praise on the agents when all the employees gathered in the conference room of the assistant director in charge.

Ms. Knapp hugged each of the “kneeling agents” for their action at the protest, Mr. Seraphin said.

The FBI Agents Association provided gift cards of “modest amounts” to the agents who knelt during the protest and defended their praise of the group.

“Our efforts in support of these Agents had nothing to do with supporting any group or movement. Outreach like this to Agents is a normal course of action when the FBIAA wants to show support for members, and I wanted to show support for these members after a challenging situation,” FBIAA President Brian O’Hare told The Times in a statement.

In the letter, Mr. Gaetz asked Mr. Wray to provide him with the information about Ms. Linden by July 7.

He asked for details about the positions Ms. Linden has held at the FBI and confirmation of her current position as an Acting Special Agent in Charge for the Criminal Division, including when she got the promotion to this job.

He also asks Mr. Wray to confirm if the attached photo of the kneeling agent is indeed Ms. Linden and if the FBI was aware she “had expressed support for the attacks on FBI and other federal personnel when it effectuated this promotion.”

Finally, Mr. Gaetz asks if the FBI has policies or procedures to ensure that “individuals, like Sarah Linden, who express support for organizations and movements that seek the violent overthrow of the United States government are not promoted.”

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.