Former Vice President Mike Pence traveled Thursday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and show his support for the Eastern European nation in its war with Russia.

Mr. Pence is the first of the 2024 GOP presidential contenders to make the trip to signal his unquestioned backing of Ukraine.

The Ukraine-Russia war is serving as a dividing line in the Republican race.

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have expressed doubts about the nation’s continued support for Ukraine.

Mr. Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have rallied behind Ukraine.

NBC News first reported the Pence trip.

