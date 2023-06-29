A suspicious package was found Thursday outside the Supreme Court, the same day the high court struck down affirmative action policies at two of the nation’s oldest educational institutions.

“We are assisting the Supreme Court Police with a suspicious package. Out of an abundance of caution, we are also helping keep the area clear. We cannot provide further information about another agency’s case, but we will keep the community updated about our involvement,” the Capitol Police posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The statement comes after the high court delivered an ideologically divided ruling earlier Thursday in a 6-3 decision doing away with schools using race as an admissions factor at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

It was one of the term’s most watched cases.

