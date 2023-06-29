The Supreme Court is offering “Pride” rainbow cookies in its cafeteria, according to a photograph of the bakery case shared on Twitter on Thursday.

A Bloomberg Law reporter shared a photo of the cookies on social media, decorated with rainbow sprinkles, frosting and the word “Pride.”

There is no price listed alongside the cookies as there are with the other baked goods.

But Twitter users made jokes about trying to gauge various justices’ reactions to the cookies — and observing the high court is set to rule on a case this week with LGBTQ implications.

“Would love to see someone with more time to do a thread of each Justice’s reaction to this,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user said, “*Stares in 303 Creative*” — a reference to 303 Creative v. Elenis, in which the high court is set to deliver a ruling in the much-watched First Amendment versus LGBTQ rights case on Friday.

That case involves a Christian website designer who says Colorado’s public accommodations law unconstitutionally requires her to create same-sex wedding websites against her faith and create messages she disagrees with.

A spokesperson from the high court did not comment on whether the Pride cookies are new this year, or if the court has offered other cookies to celebrate other months.

The month of June is coined ‘Pride’ month in celebration of gay, lesbian and transgender individuals and culture.

It is something that began in 1969, according to a 2022 article from USA Today, surrounding the Stonewall Uprising — protests after police stormed a gay club in New York City.

