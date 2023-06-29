Lesbian, gay and bisexual adults aged 18 to 25 are much more likely than their heterosexual peers to report mental, emotional and physical problems, according to a new poll.

In the latest Gallup survey, 71% of non-heterosexual young adult respondents said they experienced anxiety “a lot of the day yesterday,” compared to 52% of straight respondents. The polling company reported Thursday that while 80% of heterosexual young adults experienced happiness the previous day, about 65% of their non-straight peers felt the same.

The survey also found that 63% of straight young adults described their emotional and mental well-being as “good” or “excellent,” compared to 38% of queer young adults.

While 69% of heterosexuals described their physical health as “good” or “excellent,” only half of their non-straight peers said the same.

Health problems have risen steadily in young adult surveys since 2006 and were “likely exacerbated” during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gallup noted. The company did not say why the issues have impacted lesbian, gay and bisexual young adults more harshly.

“While mental, emotional and physical health issues have increased among all Americans, results from the Gallup-Walton Family Foundation American Youth Survey confirm that Gen Z members of the LGB community are experiencing these negative emotions at an even higher rate than their peers,” Gallup said.

The latest survey also found that 42% of lesbian, gay and bisexual young adults reported experiencing sadness “a lot of the day yesterday,” compared to 34% of their straight peers. Additionally, 38% of queer respondents said they experienced loneliness the day before completing the survey, compared to 32% of heterosexual peers.

On the issue of stress, 76% of queer respondents said they experienced it for much of the previous day, compared to 68% of straight respondents.

The company conducted a randomized national web survey of 3,114 members of its Gallup Panel web survey aged 12 to 25 between April 24 and May 8. Among 820 young adult respondents aged 18 to 25, 543 were straight or heterosexual and 239 were gay, lesbian, bisexual or another non-heterosexual orientation.

The margin of error for the young adult age group was plus or minus 8.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

