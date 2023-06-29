National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with his German counterpart to reaffirm both countries’ commitment to supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” the White House said Thursday.

Mr. Sullivan and Boris Pistorius, the German federal minister of defense, also used the midweek meeting to prepare for a high-stakes NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in mid-July.

Germany faced criticism early in the Russian invasion of Ukraine for being slow to offer military aid. It also faced questions about its reliance on Russian gas from the NordStream pipeline.

Berlin has ramped up assistance since then, doling out a $3 billion package to Ukraine in May that included tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

Mr. Sullivan and Ms. Pistorius “reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the continued provision of security assistance,” the administration said in a readout. “They also discussed efforts to expand partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, noting the importance of bolstering global resilience and countering the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China.”

The upcoming NATO summit will be a crucial meeting of Western allies as Russia’s invasion stretches deep into its second year.

The military alliance is also working to clear objections, notably from Turkey, and accept Sweden as a member.

