A major political network funded by billionaire Charles Koch has raised tens of millions ahead of the 2024 cycle as it tries to convince Republican voters to look beyond former President Donald Trump.

Americans for Prosperity Action hasn’t said which GOP candidate it will support for president in the crowded primary field.

However, it has raised $75 million for the election effort, with much of the money coming from Mr. Koch’s industrial conglomerate, Koch Industries, and the Koch-founded nonprofit known as Stand Together, according to CNN.

AFP Action is running new ads against Mr. Trump in early primary states such as Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

A new digital ad, titled “The Choice,” says Mr. Trump did some good things as president but that he is steeped in legal drama and will be a drag on GOP candidates.

“The reality is, Republicans lose if Trump is the nominee,” the narrator says. “Leave Trump’s baggage in the past, and nominate a new leader to make Biden answer for his failures.”

Another ad, titled “Unelectable,” says Mr. Trump had a poor electoral record in the last three cycles.

“If Donald Trump is the nominee, we could lose everything,” the narrator says.

Charles Koch has backed GOP candidates for years, but he is among a crop of donors who want to move beyond Mr. Trump.

So far, however, primary voters are sticking with Mr. Trump.

The ex-president dominates early primary polling, often grabbing support from over half of the electorate while his nearest contender, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tends to field over 20%. The rest of the field is divvying up single-digit support.

Mr. Trump says his legal troubles are a witch hunt designed to thwart his 2024 ambitions, so he is using the cases as a way to raise money and his profile on the trail.

