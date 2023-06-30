President Biden on Friday lambasted a Supreme Court ruling that a Christian graphic artist who designs wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples, saying the decision could increase discrimination against LGBTQ couples.

“I’m deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans. More broadly, today’s decision weakens long-standing laws that protect all Americans against discrimination — including people of color, people with disabilities, people of faith and women,” Mr. Biden said in a statement.

The statement was released hours after the high court’s conservative majority ruled that the First Amendment protects designer Lorie Smith from creating speech she does not believe.

The vote in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis was split along ideological lines 6 to 3, with the justices appointed by Democratic presidents dissenting.

Mr. Biden called on Congress to pass the Equality Act, legislation that would expand the definition of “sex” to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, making these categories a new protected class in the federal code.

The Equity Act was again introduced in Congress last week, but unlikely to go anywhere in the Republican-controlled House and with Democrats holding a slim lead in the Senate.

“Our work to advance equal rights for everyone will continue. That is why we must pass the Equality Act, which will enshrine civil rights protections for LGBTQI+ Americans in federal law and strengthen public accommodations protections for all Americans. I urge Congress to swiftly send this legislation to my desk,” Mr. Biden said.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.