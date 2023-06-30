Prosecutors are handing over reams of evidence to defense attorneys representing Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican who made up parts of his life story to get elected and now faces federal fraud charges.

During a brief status conference Friday, prosecutors said they delivered more than 80,000 pages of material to the defense. Mr. Santos’s next court appearance will be on Sept. 7.

Mr. Santos reported to the Long Island courthouse for the first time since pleading not guilty to multiple criminal counts in May.

Prosecutors accuse Mr. Santos of using political donations for personal expenses; applying for COVID-19 unemployment relief despite making $120,000 per year at a Florida investment firm; and misstating income amounts on House disclosure forms.

The congressman left the courthouse to chants of “Resign!”

A woman also walked up to him and handed him an American flag.

Mr. Santos has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

The life story Mr. Santos created began to unravel shortly after his election win. Numerous reports revealed that the congressman had lied about his education, work history and even his Jewish heritage. Fellow lawmakers openly scoffed at his resume padding and distortions, including a claim he was once a star volleyball player.

The scandal made him an object of fascination with late-night television and online commentators, who remarked on his sweater-and-dress sneakers fashion and tense exchange with Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah at the State of the Union Address.

Mr. Santos faces a House Ethics Committee investigation, and many lawmakers have called on Mr. Santos to resign. He rebuffed their calls and said he looks forward to clearing his name and seeking reelection next year.

Earlier this month, court papers revealed that Mr. Santos’s father, Gercino Dos Santos, and his aunt, Elma Santos Preven, guaranteed the $500,000 bond needed to keep the congressman out of jail pending trial.

They did not have to pay any funds upfront but the court said they would be on the hook “if the defendant does not comply with the conditions.”

