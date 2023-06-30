The State Department this week signed off on the sale of fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II jet fighters to the Czech Republic in a deal worth up to $5.6 billion.

Included in the agreement will be a range of spare parts, equipment and ammunition, including bombs and air-to-air missiles.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Thursday notified Congress of the expected sale.

The State Department said the sale of 24 F-35s will support the foreign policy and national security of the U.S. by improving the protection of a NATO ally that it called “a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

“The Czech Republic will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces,” the State Department said. “The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Last year, the Czech government said it was looking into buying the Lockheed Martin-built F-35 jet fighters to replace the Gripen fighters it leased from Sweden.

“Our decision to select this option is based on the analysis by the Czech armed forces, which clearly articulates that only the most advanced fifth-generation fighters will be able to meet mission requirements in future battlefields,” Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said.

