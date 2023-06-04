Former President Donald Trump thinks it isn’t a good idea to mock President Biden over his age-related mental decline.

Mr. Trump made the remarks during a town-hall meeting in Iowa with Fox News host Sean Hannity in which the pair addressed the president’s fall at the Air Force Academy commencement earlier that day when Mr. Biden tripped over a small sandbag.

Mr. Trump said the fall was “sad” and that it looked bad.

Mr. Hannity noted that Mr. Trump is reticent to jeer Mr. Biden’s declining mental state, and then the Fox News host said of Mr. Biden “I doubt he knows what day of the week it is today.”

The former president then pushed back on Mr. Hannity, a longtime supporter.

“I asked Sean not to joke about it. Because he used to joke about it,” Mr. Trump told the gathered voters.

“I said, ‘Honestly, I don’t think it looks good for you or for anybody for you to joke about it because it’s a serious problem,’” he continued Thursday.

Mr. Trump said talking about Mr. Biden’s cognitive issues is fine, but it’s not right to joke about it.

Mr. Biden has made headlines for his falls before, including tripping on the stairs to Air Force One in 2021 and falling off his bicycle on a ride in Delaware last summer.

At 80 years of age, Mr. Biden is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history. Mr. Trump, who turns 77 next month, would become the oldest during his second term should he win the 2024 presidential race.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.