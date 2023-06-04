NEWS AND OPINION:

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a Republican presidential-primary hopeful, is set to make a noteworthy appearance on ABC, before a TV audience that, according to Nielsen, typically draws some 2.3 million viewers.

“I’m going to be a guest on ‘The View’ this coming Monday. After co-host Whoopi Goldberg said I have ‘Clarence Thomas syndrome’ as a Black Republican and after co-host Joy Behar said I’m a Republican because I ‘don’t get’ the idea of racism, I’m sure it’s going to be exciting television,” Mr. Scott said in a written statement issued by his campaign.

“I believe that in America you’re defined by the content of your character, not the color of your skin. You can go as high and far as your character and work ethic will take you. The truth of my life disproves the racist lies of the radical Left. America is not a racist country. It’s the greatest country in the world,” the lawmaker advised.

“I’m not afraid to speak with those who disagree with me, which is why I’m so excited to be on ‘The View.’ I’m ready to start a conversation about America and share the truth from sea to shining sea,” Mr. Scott said.

“We need to make it our mission to grow the Republican Party without diluting our values. We need to go where we’re not invited and share our story with anyone who will listen. It’s why I’m running for president, and it’s why I’m going on ‘The View’ to speak with some of the folks who have said very unkind and unpleasant things about me,” he noted.

The daily talk show hosts for the day are Ms. Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro. Ms. Behar will not be on the panel, as Monday is her customary day off.

IT’S ANNOUNCEMENT WEEK

The Republican roster of presidential hopefuls will grow this week.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to announce his intention to run for president during a town-hall meeting Tuesday at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Here’s a few headlines from the last 72 hours heralding the event: “[Donald] Trump mocks Chris Christie’s expected 2024 campaign launch: ‘He’s polling at zero’” (Fox News); “Christie’s 2024 bid set to make criticism of Trump a central focus” (The Hill); and “A crash course on Chris Christie ahead of his presidential run (in case you forgot)” (Philadelphia Inquirer).

However, Mr. Christie will have some competition for the ever-precious audience attention.

‘Former Vice President Mike Pence will reveal his intent to run for the White House on Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa. His schedule includes a voter rally, followed by the release of a new campaign video plus a town hall appearance on CNN later in the day. Wednesday is also Mr. Pence’s 64th birthday.

And here’s a few more headlines, also from the last 72 hours: “Pence readies for Trump showdown as 2024 launch approaches” (The Hill); “Pence dings Trump over praise for North Korea’s Kim Jong Un” (Politico); “Ex-Trump White House official throws cold water on Pence’s 2024 chances” (CNN); and “A history of Mike Pence’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle rides” (Insider).

PLANNING AHEAD

The 2024 presidential election is slowly materializing on the horizon.

“As of May 26, 23 states have confirmed the dates for their 2024 presidential preference primaries through the release of an official election calendar, candidate filing instructions, or an announcement from a state political party. The remaining 27 states have not formally or officially confirmed their dates,” reports Ballotpedia.org, an online resource for political stats and much more.

“Alabama, California, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Texas— will hold their statewide primaries for other offices on the same day,” the site said, noting that South Carolina has the earliest confirmed 2024 presidential preference primary date — Feb. 3, 2024.

New Mexico and South Dakota will share the latest confirmed date, which is June 4. A dozen other states share the most popular confirmed date, which is March 5 or “Super Tuesday.”

They are Alabama, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia.

PATRIOTISM 101

Some are concerned that patriotism and a sense of American history is simply fading from the experience of the nation’s children — prompted by “shortcomings of education” which occur from grade school all the way through college.

“We are embarrassed by the very idea of patriotism. We have ceased to believe that love of one’s country, of what is one’s own, and gratitude for the forebearers who made our present prosperity and freedom possible, is something that formal education should be inculcating and reinforcing,” Wilfred McClay told The College Fix, a student-written news site.

He is an author and historian who holds the Victor Davis Hanson Chair in Classical History and Western Civilization at Hillsdale College.

He has some advice.

“For about 50 years now, students have learned that enduring change comes only through social movements, through demonstrations, civil disobedience, even violence. We have lost the ability to use our representative institutions as places of debate and deliberation. We must regain that ability,” Mr. McClay said.

“Without a proper education in citizenship, we will have no citizens. Without citizens, we will not have self-rule. We will not have democratic institutions anymore,” he told the College Fix.

POLL DU JOUR

• 71% of U.S. adults think that “things in this country these days” are out of control; 88% of Republicans, 68% of independents and 59% of Democrats agree.

• 76% of women and 65% of men also agree.

• 14% think that things in this country are under control; 7% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

• 9% of women and 19% of men also agree.

• 15% overall are not sure about the issue; 5% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

• 14% of women and 16% of men also agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 27-31.

