A top House Republican negotiator and ally to Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday he believes hardliners in the conference will not oust the speaker despite conservatives fuming over the debt-limit deal with President Biden.

“I’ll tell you right now, Speaker McCarthy’s position is absolutely safe,” Rep. Garret Graves, Louisiana Republican, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “He is going to continue delivering wins for the country, changing the direction of Washington and being more representative of the priorities of Americans across the country.”

A number of conservatives, particularly those in the House Freedom Caucus, like the group’s chairman Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Texas Rep. Chip Roy, have vowed there will be “a reckoning” when the dust settles from Congress narrowly passing the bipartisan agreement to raise the debt ceiling and dodge a first-ever default.

Hardliners in both parties felt too many concessions were made, with conservatives saying the White House came out on top by staving off deep budget cuts proposed by Republicans.

In order to secure the speaker’s gavel, Mr. McCarthy relinquished power that makes it easier for any one member to lead a motion to vacate the position.

“I have no doubt his position is safe, and we’re going to keep marching forward, continuing to build upon the historic wins that he’s been able to achieve this year,” Mr. Graves said.

