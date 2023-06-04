A Secret Service probe found that agents guarding a top Biden official’s home didn’t notice an intruder on the property because they were on their phones, according to a report.

The internal investigation determined that the agents were distracted by their personal phones when a person entered and then exited National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s house in late April, sources with knowledge of the probe told CNN.

Mr. Sullivan encountered the person in his home and got him to leave without incident. He told investigators that he believed the intruder was drunk and entered Mr. Sullivan’s house by mistake.

The network reported that agents and supervisors on duty that night could have their security clearances evaluated.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle recently announced 21-day suspensions for people who use their phones during their shifts.

“We have zero tolerance for anything that jeopardizes operational success,” agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to CNN. “While human errors may occur, what sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to maintaining very high professional standards and ethics. This includes enhanced penalties for incidents involving alcohol and a strict policy regarding personal cell phone use while on duty.”

