A D.C. Superior Court judge on Friday ordered the suspect in the stabbing death of a Virginia woman in a hotel in March to be held without bond.

Judge Robert Okun determined during a preliminary hearing there is probable cause for prosecutors to seek first-degree murder charges against George Sydnor Jr., 43.

Sydnor is accused of killing Christy Bautista, 31, by stabbing her more than 30 times in the Ivy City Hotel in March.

Defense attorney Jesse Winograd argued that Sydnor suffered a deep cut on his hand first, suggesting he was acting in self-defense, according to WTOP.

But Judge Okun found it improbable that Sydnor, who stands at 6-foot-4, was in fear of Bautista, who was roughly 5 feet tall.

The judge also rejected the defense’s argument that Sydnor, a homeless man with a lengthy criminal record, and Bautista, a resident of Harrisonburg who grew up in Arlington, knew each other and that their interaction was planned.

“I think it’s about time the judge realizes that not only are we seeking justice for Christy Bautista and her family but to protect the community at large,” family friend Ricci Tan told CBS News affiliate WUSA. “There are so many details and unanswered questions that we don’t know, so it’s really hard to piece the puzzle together. However, what’s the outcome of this incident? It’s horrific. There’s no way that this guy is innocent.”

Security camera footage played during the hearing showed the assailant lurking outside Bautista’s room after riding a bike into the hotel parking lot on March 31.

Video shows the assailant stepping into her hotel room. Moments later, a 911 caller reported hearing a struggle. Bautista is heard yelling “Help! Help!” before she is pulled back into the room and the door slams shut.

Police arrived 10 minutes later and knocked on the door. Sydnor told them everything was fine, according to court documents. Officers saw his bloody hand through the window blinds and used the master key to enter the room.

Bautista’s bloodied body was face down on the floor, and Sydnor was trying to light a cigarette, police said. A large kitchen knife with a half-broken blade was found next to Sydnor’s jacket, according to the documents.

The D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Bautista was stabbed more than 30 times. Court documents said one of the stabs pierced her spinal column and likely paralyzed her.

Sydnor had pleaded guilty to attempted robbery last fall, but he was allowed out of jail on supervised release before his January sentencing hearing. The serial offender skipped out on the hearing and had evaded police until he was arrested on charges of killing Bautista.

There was also a warrant for his arrest in Maryland on theft charges at the time of Bautista’s death.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.