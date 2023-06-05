Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo II on Monday after the mayor was arrested on felony charges related to voting irregularities.

In an executive order, the Republican governor said Mr. DeFillipo “is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance,” effective immediately.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Mr. DeFillipo, a Democrat, cast ballots in August, October and November 2022 in elections for a North Miami Beach district in which he was not legally qualified to vote.

He was charged last week with three counts of “Election-Unqualified Voter,” each a third-degree felony, according to the governor’s office.

Michael Pizzi, attorney for Mr. DeFillipo, said the mayor has always lived in Miami Beach and said the arrest was “politically motivated.”

“The mayor has explained over and over again, and under oath, he always intended to and always lived in North Miami Beach,” Mr. Pizzi told Florida’s Voice.

