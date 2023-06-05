Cornel West, the Ivy League scholar and outspoken progressive activist, announced Monday that he is running for president under the banner of the People’s Party.

“I have decided to run for truth and justice, which takes the form of running for president of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party,” Mr. West said in a video announcement on Twitter. “I enter for the quest for truth. I enter for the quest of justice. And the presidency is just one vehicle we pursue that truth and justice.”

The 70-year-old former philosophy professor has set up a website where he lays out his platform. Mr. West is campaigning on a variety of far-reaching policy goals, including guaranteed health care, abolishing all medical debt, closing all foreign military bases, disbanding NATO, forgiving all student debt and enacting term limits in Congress.

I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself - fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for… pic.twitter.com/u3NYGUbG1S — Cornel West (@CornelWest) June 5, 2023

“We’re not talking about hating anybody — we’re talking about loving, we’re talking about affirming, we’re talking about empowering those who have been pushed to the margins, because neither political party wants to tell the truth about Wall Street, about Ukraine, about the Pentagon, about Big Tech,” Mr. West said in his campaign video.

Mr. West is a former professor of the practice of public philosophy at Harvard University. He is currently serving as a professor emeritus at Princeton University.

Mr. West has also been a figure in popular culture, such as his cameos in “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions.”

