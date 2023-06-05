NEWS AND OPINION:

The Republican National Committee has revealed that the party’s first presidential-primary debate will take place in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. That’s a mere 78 days away as of Tuesday — and it will signal that the much ballyhooed 2024 election season is upon us.

But who will be on stage for that event? It’s complicated.

Candidates must meet the requirements of a dozen different categories of eligibility, including their official status as a candidate, an ability to raise funds, their inclusion on state and national polls, and a signed candidate pledge to abide by the rules and agreements of the big debate itself

So who are the qualifying candidates at this juncture?

“Based on the current requirements, there are at least five candidates that would immediately qualify for the August 23 debate,” writes Nate Ashworth, founder of ElectionCentral.com.

According to his report, the lucky five are former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

But wait, there’s one more. Former Vice President Mike Pence filed his official papers to vie for the White House on Monday.

Mr. Ashworth also pointed out the “potential qualifiers.” They include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, expected to announce his run on Tuesday, along with conservative talk-radio host Larry Elder and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, according to Mr. Ashworth.

So who can we look for in August?

“For the moment, the list looks like it could swell to around ten names assuming no other big-name candidate joins the race. There was no word on what threshold would cause the debate to break into multiple nights. It would seem that ten candidates on stage, perhaps up to eleven or twelve, would be the absolute maximum for a single-night event,” Mr. Ashworth wrote.

“On the other hand, Breaking a field of ten into five one night and five the following night would provide more speaking time to each candidate, something the peripheral candidates would appreciate. A 10-person event would end up being mostly dominated by Trump and DeSantis,” he predicted.

TIM SCOTT AND ‘THE VIEW’

Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican and a presidential hopeful, appeared on ABC’s “The View” on Monday.

He maintained both calm humor and his authority as a lawmaker during his time on camera — taking questions, listening carefully, and telling the hosts that Americans are “hungry for something hopeful and optimistic” to emerge around the nation.

He also said that U.S. leaders must “make sure every American has the opportunity to get ahead through their character, grit and their talent.”

Mr. Scott also advised his hosts that “faith in God, faith in ourselves and faith in the future” was a vital outlook for every American.

“One of the things that I think about, and one of the reasons why I’m on the show is because of the comments that were made, frankly, on this show, that the only way for a young African-American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule,” Mr. Scott also advised “The View” panelists.

“That is a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message to send to our young people today, that the only way to succeed is by being the exception,” he said.

TOMI HAS A SAY

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren has offered her thoughts on Fox News, Outkick.com, Glenn Beck’s “The Blaze” and other major media outlets. Now she offers a little advice to her fellow conservatives, in an interview with the Conservateur, a news organization that provides conservative women with insight into politics, fashion, lifestyle and other pertinent matters.

Conservatives, Ms. Lahren said, are often too timid about voicing their convictions and beliefs, in fear that they could ruffle some feathers.

“Why be so afraid of offending people who have zero problem offending you?” she said to the publication. “I have never met a liberal who is worried about offending a conservative.”

Ms. Lahren also advised that she’s been opinionated since she was young, and does not self-censor or mask her ideological and political beliefs.

“It’s like riding a bicycle,” she told the Conservateur. “Once you become unapologetically you, that becomes your habit and you do it without thinking.”

A MEMORIAL MOMENT

Former Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, Elliott “Toby” Roosevelt III (the great-grandson of President Franklin D. Roosevelt), Rep. Bill Johnson, Ohio Republican, and other noted guests will convene at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in the nation’s capital Tuesday to mark the anniversary of D-Day.

The guests also include Jeff Reinbold, National Mall and Memorial Parks superintendent, and Jane Droppa, chairwoman of the Friends of the National World War II Memorial.

They will also witness the dedication of a special plaque which includes a prayer shared with the nation by Roosevelt on D-Day — June 6, 1944. What follows is the president’s exact prayer, original punctuation intact:

“Almighty God: Our sons, pride of our Nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our Republic, our religion, and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity. Some will never return. Embrace these, Father, and receive them, Thy heroic servants, into Thy kingdom.”

As part of the ceremony, World War II veterans and others in attendance will present wreaths in memory of the 9,000 Allied soldiers killed or wounded just on that day.

Find more information at wwiimemorialfriends.org — and yes, this is the exact online address for the organization.

POLL DU JOUR

• 79% of U.S. consumers believe retail theft impacts the price of goods that they buy.

• 75% of consumers have personally shopped in stores where products were kept in locked cabinets to avoid theft.

• 64% of consumers are concerned about gang-led shoplifting in their community.

• 53% of consumers believe retail crimes such as shoplifting and looting have increased in their community since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

• 51% say law enforcement and the courts are too lenient on those who steal from stores.

SOURCE: A National Retail Federation poll of 5,031 U.S. adults conducted May 16-24 and released Monday.

