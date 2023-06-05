New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday he won’t seek the GOP’s nomination for president in 2024.

Mr. Sununu, a critic of former President Donald Trump, told CNN that he won’t join the crowded GOP field of rivals trying to bounce Mr. Trump from his current frontrunner status. By the end of this week, 12 candidates will have announced campaigns for the GOP nomination.

He said the field already has about a dozen candidates and that Mr. Trump “is doing much better in the polls than folks thought.”

Mr. Sununu said that given the size of the Republican field, candidates who aren’t polling well “need to understand the responsibility of getting out, and getting out quickly if it’s not working.”

His decision leaves the GOP contest in his home state, which holds the first primary in the nation, wide open.

Mr. Sununu, a four-term governor, said Mr. Trump cannot win the presidency next year.

“The math has shown that Donald Trump has no chance in 2024. … He won’t even win Georgia. The math doesn’t add up,” he said.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.