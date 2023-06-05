Prince George’s County Police have arrested the daughter and granddaughter of a 71-year-old woman and charged them with felonies in the woman’s death.

Police discovered the decomposing remains of Margaret Craig in the basement of her Landover home last week. They arrested her daughter Candace Craig, 44, and her 19-year-old granddaughter, Salia Hardy, on Friday.

“The detectives of the Homicide Unit will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that both suspects are held accountable for their cruel and criminal behavior,” police Maj. David Blazer, commander of the Major Crimes Division, said in a press release.

Police said they visited the house last week after a neighbor requested a welfare check on Margaret Craig because they hadn’t seen the victim in a while.

Candace Craig answered the door and allowed police to search the home. Officers noticed the smell of rotting flesh when they entered the basement, and homicide detectives were contacted soon after.

A preliminary investigation led authorities to believe that Candace Craig killed her mother on May 23. Candace Craig and Ms. Hardy tried to dispose of the remains the next day.

Candace Craig has been charged with second-degree murder. Ms. Hardy has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

