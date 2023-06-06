The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday launched digital ads and billboards in Washington and battleground states that cast the president as an effective dealmaker who cut a bipartisan deal on the debt limit and is shoring up the economy.

The six-figure campaign will run for a week and focus on the budget deal President Biden negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert a default on the national debt. The ads will focus on additional legislative wins, the low unemployment rate and the 13 million jobs created during his term.

“The American people elected President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris to provide strong and steady leadership from the White House, and this bipartisan budget deal serves as the latest example of how they’re cutting through the divisions in Washington and bringing people together to deliver results,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said.

The campaign is a reminder that Mr. Biden will have to defend and promote his record while a growing number of Republican contenders slug it out in Iowa, New Hampshire and other key primary states.

Many polls show Mr. Biden tied, narrowly winning or slightly losing in hypothetical 2024 matchups against former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Mr. Biden’s approval rating in a closely watched Gallup tracker sank below 50% in mid-2021 and stayed there. It was 39% in May.

The recent bipartisan deal to rein in runaway spending and avert a default was a tortured process for the White House and his House GOP rivals, though the Biden campaign is weaving a positive narrative out of it. The new ads say Mr. Biden is someone who could deliver a bipartisan spending deal without sacrificing popular programs.

“When MAGA Republicans threatened to wreck the economy, President Biden took charge, secured a bipartisan agreement and protected his historic accomplishments, Medicaid, Social Security and other programs,” the ad says.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.