Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday the criminal investigations hanging over his 2024 campaign amount to “election interference,” as speculation mounts over a potential indictment in special counsel Jack Smith’s probes into post-2020 election actions and classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Mr. Trump sounded off on social media one day after his lawyers — John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan — met with Mr. Smith at the Department of Justice, leading some to believe the investigations are coming to a head.

Mr. Trump said he is being singled out. He pointed to a recent DOJ decision not to charge former Vice President Mike Pence over classified documents that were mixed in with documents at his Indiana home. He also highlighted inquiries into President Biden over the mishandling of classified documents and separate inquiries into the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

“They’ll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look ‘fair,’” Mr. Trump wrote early Tuesday on Truth Social. “Nothing about these Fascists is fair or honest. FIGHT!”

“ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!! Don’t let it happen,” he wrote minutes later.

Mr. Smith’s investigation is split along two tracks. He is investigating efforts to overturn the official results of the 2020 election, including a pressure campaign to send electoral vote totals back to the states instead of certifying them on Jan. 6, 2021.

The second track looks at classified documents that were stored at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and whether the ex-president or his staff impeded efforts to retrieve them for the National Archives.

A grand jury looking into the documents matter is set to meet again this week, according to NBC News.

Mr. Trump, who is campaigning in the 2024 GOP primary, already faces a New York trial on business-fraud charges in March. He says the accusations are part of a “witch hunt” to thwart his political ambitions.

“It’s all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE. They don’t want to run against me,” Mr. Trump wrote Tuesday.

