Members of the House Freedom Caucus on Tuesday blocked four popular GOP bills from getting a vote, sending a very public message of disapproval of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt limit deal with President Biden.

A dozen Republican lawmakers voted against the rule to bring the bills to the floor. The legislation they sidelined would have prevented the Biden administration’s efforts to ban gas stoves and give Congress more say over major rules issued by the executive branch — measures with broad support among Republicans.

House Republican leaders held the rule vote open for nearly an hour while attempting to sway the Freedom Caucus rebels. The rebels refused to budge and the vote was gaveled closed with the motion failing.

