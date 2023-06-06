A set of skeletal remains found in Fishersville, Virginia, by a contractor last month has been determined as a child buried in a coffin in an unmarked grave between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The bones were first dug up by the unnamed contractor on May 23 as footers were being dug for a new home.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office did not believe the remains were connected to any missing person cases, and the bones were sent on to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“We are of course saddened by this discovery, but thankful that these remains were not connected with any criminal activity,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said in a statement.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.