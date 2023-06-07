A former U.S. Postal Service worker living in Prince George’s County admitted to using personal information gleaned from mail in order to create counterfeit checks under the victims’ names as part of a plea agreement.

Breanna Cartledge, 28, of Clinton, Maryland, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

In her capacity as a USPS clerk, she searched out personal information, which was then sent to co-conspirators.

Cartledge sent at least nine pictures of money orders and checks with personal information to co-conspirators, with the intent of using the details to create, and then cash, counterfeit checks.

On May 28, 2020, Cartledge attempted to cash a check for $4,900, fraudulently taken from a victim’s bank account, only for the recipient bank to reverse it entirely.

Cartledge will be sentenced on Oct. 19 and faces up to 30 years in prison.

