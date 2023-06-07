An off-duty FBI agent who shot and killed a man in an altercation on a platform at Metro Center on Dec. 7 will not be charged, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced Tuesday.

There was not enough evidence to prove the agent used excessive force beyond a reasonable doubt, prosecutors said.

The agent’s identity has not been disclosed by investigators, who said Troy Bullock, the man who was fatally shot, was the aggressor in the incident.

Bullock was challenging a third passenger waiting on a Red Line train to Glenmont to a fight when the FBI agent interceded, the attorney’s office wrote. Bullock then pushed the agent over a 3-foot-high utility wall, with both men falling down 8 feet behind the wall.

In the days after the shooting, the Metro Transit Police Department released a video with two angles of the initial scuffle and fall over the wall. No footage depicting the shooting has materialized.

Metro releases two camera angles of Dec. 7 shooting incident at the Metro Center Station. If you have relevant information, or cell phone footage, contact @DCPoliceDept at 202-727-9099 or text 50 - 411. pic.twitter.com/l4NlAzWrhn</ a> — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) December 9, 2022

As Bullock went back on the attack, the FBI agent, injured in the fall, drew his service weapon and shot him.

Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene, and a handgun was recovered from his possession. A 6-inch knife belonging to him also was found at the scene.

