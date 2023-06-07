CNN’s embattled CEO, Chris Licht, is leaving the cable network after 13 months on the job, the network confirmed Wednesday.

Anchor Kate Bolduan made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying Mr. Licht will be replaced for now by a management team.

Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav told CNN employees on a call Wednesday morning that Mr. Licht “will be leaving CNN.”

“We are in the process of conducting a wide search internally and externally for a new leader. The intention is that it will take a while,” Mr. Zaslav told the employees, according to Puck News.

Amy Entelis, a CNN executive vice president, is expected to take over as interim CEO.

Mr. Licht, who took over last year for Jeff Zucker, has had a turbulent tenure amid weak ratings and plummeting morale. Problems came to a head last month, when CNN hosted a town hall with former President Donald Trump, the leading candidate for the GOP presidential nomination.

The network’s hosting of the event angered Democrats and CNN staff for giving Mr. Trump a platform. The former president received enthusiastic applause frequently from the live audience.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.