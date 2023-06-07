Metro’s Chief Experience Officer Sarah Meyer apologized after tweeting a picture of a man’s lower body to complain about manspreading on the District of Columbia transit.

“DC, do we really need to do a manspreading campaign on our trains?! I thought we were above this,” she wrote in the tweet accompanied by the photo.

Manspreading is when a man sits with legs spread wide apart, intruding on others’ space.

Ms. Meyer said the tweet was a joke, but apologized a day later.

“My apologies for this tweet. It was meant in jest, but I understand how it might have offended some,” Meyer tweeted Tuesday. “I will do better and keep focused on what matters, better service, communications and wayfinding.”

The original tweet was taken down because it violated Twitter’s terms of service.

Ms. Meyer started work at Metro in April. Her job mostly focuses on improving the customer experience through signage and social media.

