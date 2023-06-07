Former Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t see eye to eye with ex-boss, former President Donald Trump, over the war between Ukraine and Russia.

“Frankly, when Vladimir Putin rolled into Ukraine, the former president called him a genius,” Mr. Pence said at a CNN town-hall meeting on Wednesday.

“I know the difference between a genius and a war criminal, and I know who needs to win in the war in Ukraine and it is the people fighting for their freedom and fighting to restore their national sovereignty in Ukraine,” he said.

“It is not our war, but freedom is our fight,” Mr. Pence concluded.

The U.S. involvement in the war in Ukraine is proving to be an early dividing line in the GOP primary race.

Mr. Trump has warned against the nation getting more involved in the war in Ukraine, saying taxpayer money is better spent at home.

Mr. Pence is making the argument that the United States must help promote democracy worldwide.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.